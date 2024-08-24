The day, which is free to enter and which will run from 10am to 4.30pm, will be packed with food, drink and craft stalls courtesy of Green Top Markets.

There will be live music and entertainment from former The Voice contestant Ragsy, local bands Full Dark No Stars and Rock Sausage, bilingual acoustic duo Awdl, Blaenavon Town Band, Twinkling Toes Dance School and the European Route of Industrial Heritage dance demonstration.

The day will also include a blacksmith demonstration; face painting; family activities and crafts.

And visitors will also be able to take an underground tour of the attaction.

Kathryn Jenkins, marketing content officer for Big Pit National Coal Museum, said: “We’re delighted to be holding our first Big Bash – which will be a day full of music, food and fun... to bring the summer to an end with a bang!”

Parking is £5. For more details and a full programme of events go to the museum Wales website and look for what's on at Big Pit.