Officers tackling serious and organised crime in Gwent made two arrests, seized drugs, cash, phones and more during a warrant in Crumlin this morning.

Two Crumlin residents await questioning following a drugs raid at a residential property earlier today.

This morning, detectives from Gwent Police's west serious and organised crime team joined Blackwood’s neighbourhood policing team in searching a property in Crumlin.

During the warrant, officers arrested a 32-year-old man on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class-A drugs and possession of criminal property, while a 40-year-old woman was also arrested on suspicion of the same offences.

Officer in the case, DC Jasmin Power, said:

“Two people remain in police custody after detectives, and officers from our Caerphilly central neighbourhood policing team carried out a warrant at a residential property this morning.

“During our search, we seized a quantity of class-A drugs, cash, weighing scales and mobile phones.

“Serious and organised crime is a threat to our communities, and we will continue to work tirelessly to crack down on the supply of illegal drugs in our towns.”

If you have any concerns about drugs in your area, let us know via the website, by calling 101 or direct messaging us on our Facebook or X pages, so that we can take action.

Alternatively, you can report it to Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.