Saturday is set to be the event of a lifetime for house music and techno fans across the UK as ibiza legend and the king of electronic music Carl Cox to perform his legendary hybrid live sets in front of one of Wales’ most iconic landmarks, Margam Castle.

This live performance displays Cox at the top of his game, elevating his already pristine production to mind-blowing levels. This is Cox's first gig in Wales for decades and the location was chosen by him personally.

One of the most charming DJs in the business, with 40 years of experience, Carl Cox is a musical ambassador and a veteran of house music, a dance music pioneer, label owner, King of Ibiza, you name it, Carl's been there and done it, never losing sight of his passions – playing music, breaking tunes and celebrating life.

Couple that with the picturesque landscape of Margam Country Park at the foot of one of Wales' most iconic buildings, and you've got a match made in techno music heaven.

The King's hybrid shows display Carl at the top of his game, elevating his already pristine production to mind-blowing levels.

Cox is supported by a huge line up featuring some of the biggest and most well known artists in the underground music scene right now - East End Dubs, Max Dean and Paige Tomlinson.

All three DJs are flying within the dance music scene, playing on some of the world’s most prestigious stages and sell out shows across the globe. 80% of tickets are now sold so don’t miss out on this one off iconic event.

Solo has teamed up with Big Green Coach to offer stress-free travel to the venue, with return shuttles available from Swansea, Neath, Glynneath, Merthyr, Aberdare, Bridgend, Cardiff, Newport and Port Talbot train station. Onsite parking is also available.

Tickets on selling fast, grab yours before they're gone here.