The Red Dragon Centre in Cardiff Bay has joined forces with BulliesOut for the event, which will run from August 31 to September 1 featuring free activities and information about bullying, aimed at all ages.

There will also be a pop-up shop selling second-hand items.

BulliesOut, which was set up in 2006, provides counselling, training, and workshops to people affected by bullying.

Recent statistics from the charity show one in four pupils are regularly bullied at school, while 60 per cent of young people and 40 per cent of adults report being bullied online, with a third of adults saying they are bullied at work.

Emma Constantinou, marketing manager at the Red Dragon Centre, said: "We are incredibly proud to be partnering with BulliesOut once again to help deliver their impactful workshops."

Linda James MBE, BulliesOut founder, said: We strongly encourage anyone to come along to the Centre this weekend, whether you feel you have experienced bullying or not, to learn something new and leave feeling empowered.”