The pub re-opened under the ownership of partners Michael and June Smith on December 9, last year. It was previously known as 'The Gladiator.'

But after just over nine months in business, they have had to close due to ‘circumstances beyond their control.’

June Smith announced the news on Facebook. The post says: “Mike and I would like to thank all of our staff, friends and family for their immense support over the last year, it's been a pleasure working with you.”

Mike has another business, called Microsmith, repairing damages technology such as phones and laptops. June has over 30 years experience in the hospitality sector. (Image: Google)

“We'd also like to thank our customers for trusting us with your most intimate of family gatherings from celebrating a coming of age to saying goodbye to a loved one, we have thoroughly enjoyed hosting you, thank you!

“But now it's our time to say goodbye, it grieves us to bring you this sad news.

“Due to circumstances beyond our control, in just under 10 days we will be closing our doors for good and having our very last Sunday lunch on September 1.

“We built a business with tonnes of potential from a dead building.

“At least we can leave with our heads high, knowing we made so many people happy and are proud at what we achieved.

“Thank you for dining with us and supporting us!”

They returned to Facebook later in attempts to 'stop speculation' and said the reason for closure is due to issues they are facing with their landlord/ lease agreement.

The pair took on the challenge of reviving the pub that was seemingly stuck in time, after the previous owners had not changed it for 14 years.

Locals are gutted at the news of them closing, saying they will ‘miss the roast dinners’ and that the announcement is ‘such a shame.’

Business remains as usual until September 1 and any bookings or functions will not be affected.

They also ask for anyone interested in buying furniture, flooring or other parts of the pub, to reach out on Facebook.