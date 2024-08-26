Welsh drag star Catrin Feelings is helping to launch the new season, which will kick off on September 6.

As a popular fixture in Cardiff’s nightlife and cultural scene, Cabaret promises to continue serving emerging and eclectic talent like nowhere else in Wales.

Audiences will be treated to the very best in drag, comedy, burlesque, live music and more from the likes of Andrew Pepper, Eleanor Conway, and Christopher Hall.

Tickets for all the shows are on sale now at wmc.org.uk/cabaret.

The season's line up of shows include stand-up rugby theatre with comic actor Stewart Wright and a host of rugby stars in The Ultimate Rugby Quiz.

Donna Marie is back for an evening of singing and dancing in The Greatest of Shows Returns.

Smut Slam will be making space for you to tell your hot stories under the theme of ‘Cuddle Up’.

There’s even a place for satanists, as the Creepy Boys invite you to a 13th birthday party that you’d be cursed to miss. Cabaret For Kids will be returning and The Big Maths Game Show – fresh from the Edinburgh Fringe – will use humour and competitive games to communicate the joy of numbers.

Tickets for most shows have remained at £15, with Cabaret for Kids shows starting at £7.

Discounts are available on every performance for under 30s, students, disabled people, and the unwaged.

For a full list of shows go to the Wales Millennium Centre website.