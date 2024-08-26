All films, all day are just £4 when bought in person (with a 90p booking fee for tickets booked online) to mark the annual event designed to bring people together in celebration of the way films should be seen – on the big screen.

Among the titles on show on the day will be Alien: Romulus, It Ends with Us and Deadpool & Wolverine, with familiar faces for families to enjoy in Inside Out 2 and Despicable Me 4.

For those wanting to enjoy a classic, as part of Vue’s ongoing Back on the Big Screen collection, National Cinema Day customers can revisit 80s sci-fi with The Terminator and get lost in magical worlds with Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban.

To find out what’s playing at your local Vue, go to the Vue website and search of National Cinema Day.

Vue has a branch in Cwmbran.