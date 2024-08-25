Last month, Newport City Council's waste enforcement team dealt with 738 reports of fly-tipping across the city.

So far, forty-six of those reports have progressed to further investigation thanks to evidence obtained by the team.

Eight people have been issued with fixed penalty notices, ranging from £100 to £400, for dumping their waste illegally.

In addition, the team has sent two serious environmental crime cases for prosecution to be heard by the magistrates’ court.

The waste enforcement team can also provide advice and support to residents on waste and recycling. In July, officers visited 71 properties to help residents sort waste and recycling correctly.

Not putting your recycling and black bins out for collection properly and putting excess waste on top of or alongside your bin, can result in the council taking further action, particularly against persistent or repeat offenders.

This action can range from initial warning letters to issuing community protection notices (CPNs).

Two residents were fined £100 each in July for breaching a CPN by continuing to present waste incorrectly.

Around 120 initial warning letters were issued last month, with further action taken in 23 cases.

Councillor Yvonne Forsey, cabinet member for climate change and biodiversity said: “We will not tolerate fly-tipping of any kind in our city.

“It creates an unpleasant living environment for our residents, while the cost of clearing fly-tipped waste takes resources away from other essential services.

“We know that the majority of our residents share our thoughts on fly-tipping, and that they want us to take strong action against those that break the law, which we will continue to do.”

If you spot fly-tipping anywhere in the city, you can report this to the council through their website or by calling 01663 656 656.