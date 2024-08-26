MARK JOHN LEE JAMES, 21, of Glaslyn Court, Croesyceiliog, Cwmbran was banned from driving for six months for driving without insurance on Llywelyn Road on December 12, 2023.

He must pay £606 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

MATHEW ALLAN DAVIES, 35, of Waun Borfa Road, Cefn Fforest, Blackwood must pay £706 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 71mph in a 50mph zone on the A467 in Newport between the Morrisons and Pye Corner roundabouts on January 20.

His driving record was endorsed with six penalty points.

ROGER HOLDER, 55, of John Fielding Gardens, Llantarnam, Cwmbran must pay £598 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 49mph in a 40mph zone on A472 Lower Race, Pontypool on January 23.

His driving record was endorsed with three penalty points.

DANIELLE VICTORIA JEAN CARPENTER, 26, of The Square, Aberbeeg must pay £276 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving through a red light on the A48 SDR in Newport on January 22.

Her driving record was endorsed with three penalty points.

NIGEL SCOTT THOMAS, 58, of Citadel Close, Tredegar must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six penalty points.

EMMA LOUISE HOPKINS, 40, of Oak Terrace, Llanbradach, Caerphilly must pay £263 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 53mph in a 40mph zone on A472 Lower Race, Pontypool on January 23.

Her driving record was endorsed with three penalty points.

STEPHEN FLETCHER, 61, of Hendre Farm Drive, Newport must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving through a red light on the A48 SDR on January 22.

His driving record was endorsed with three penalty points.

GAS ON LTD, Port Road, Maesglas Retail Park, Newport must pay £1,490 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.