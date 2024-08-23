Willy Russell's Blood Brothers is a multi-awarding winning tale of the nature vs nurture debate, centring on twin brothers Mickey and Eddie who are separated at birth with one raised in a poor family and the other in a rich family, and the tragic fate that awaits them.

Blood Brothers, while a harrowing tale, is still a major triumph of musical theatre that never fails to bring the audience to their feet roaring with approval as the curtain falls, and this tour is no exception.

Beginning where the show ends, with the tragic deaths of both brothers, the audience is hit with a gut punch almost immediately, before the action rolls back the years as the audience discovers how the tragedy unfolded.

Sean Jones (left) and Joe Sleight (right) returned to their roles as Mickey and Eddie respectively from previous tours (Image: Jack Merriman) The narrator acts as a moral compass throughout, reminding the audience of the fate that awaits the brothers and how 'no debt' can ever not be repaid.

A lurking presence, he ensures the audience never forgets the tragedy in store despite the play's humorous moments.

In some ways, Blood Brothers could be a tragi-comedy, as we watch Mickey and Eddie, played by returning actors Sean Jones and Joe Sleight respectively, meet by chance at seven and grow into adults, through their teenage years and into young adulthood.

Blood Brothers is a triumph of theatre from the moment the curtain rises (Image: Jack Merriman) The creativity of costumes, set design and acting ability was astounding as each period of their lives was presented in a highly believable manner, leaving sucked into the tale from the get go.

While the first act is full of humour, there is never a moment where you forget what lies in store, mainly through the narration by Scott Anson, but also through the increasingly anxious mothers, Mrs Johnstone and Mrs Lyons, played by Vivienne Carlyle and Sarah Jayne Buckley.

Both mothers were outstanding, in particular Vivienne Carlyle as Mrs Johnstone, who brought the entire theatre to tears with her rendition of the show's signature tune Tell Me Its Not True closed the performance - that was after two hours of what is a highly emotional performance, and it was an absolute treat to watch such a master of their craft at work.

While the tragic end to this tale will ensure you need a tissue, there's something for everyone in this show - humour, romance, drama and a whole lot of heart - that will remain with you long after the curtain falls.