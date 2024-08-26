Tin Can Kitchen has been serving pizzas, burgers and barbecue grilled food from the staff car park of the What! store at the Court Road Industrial Estate in Llantarnam, Cwmbran since October 2022.

But it was only granted approval by council planners in February this year after the store, and Jordan Phillips of Tin Can Kitchen, had said they hadn’t realised planning permission was needed for the container.

At that time its trading hours were limited to 8.30am to 6pm on Monday through to Saturday and from 10am to 6pm on Sundays.

Torfaen Borough Council has now agreed to amend that to allow the street food inspired takeaway to operate from 8am to 10pm Monday through to Saturday and its Sunday trading hours have been amended to 10am to 8pm.

However from one minute past six each evening it will only be allowed to operate as a delivery service and no customers will be allowed to purchase anything directly from the unit after that time.

READ MORE:

Torfaen’s planning department said there wouldn’t be an unacceptable impact from extending the opening hours and agreed to the request to very the condition of the planning permission.