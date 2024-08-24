There is nothing more relaxing than taking a stroll along the coast, soaking up the picturesque scenery around you.

From rolling sand dunes and sandy beaches to the ocean and wildlife around you, there is something on a coastal walk for everyone.

But with the UK being an island, there are so many amazing coastal walks to choose from.

With this in mind, inews.co.uk has come up with a list of the top 25 best coastal walks.

The best coastal walks in the UK

The best coastal walks in the UK, according to inews.co.uk, are:

Valley of Rocks, Devon

Bullers of Buchan to Boddam, Aberdeenshire

Manorbier, Pembrokeshire

Brancaster Staithe, Norfolk

Elie to Crail, Fife

Arnside Knott, Cumbria

Walton-on-the-Naze, Essex

Cemaes, Anglesey

Balcary Bay, Dumfries & Galloway

Deal to Sandwich, Kent

New Quay, Ceredigion

Spurn Head, East Yorkshire

Boscastle, Cornwall

St Abb’s Head, Berwickshire

Freshwater Bay, Isle of Wight

Aberdaron, Llŷn Peninsula

Oldshoremore, Sutherland

Seaham to Crimdon, County Durham

Dinas Oleu, Gwynedd

South Purbeck, Dorset

Rubha Hunish, Skye

Llanmadoc, Gower

Craster, Northumberland

Canna, Inner Hebrides

Shotley, Suffolk

You can see the full list and more details on the coastal paths on the inews website.

Why Manorbier is among the best coastal walks in the UK

The 5.5km coastal walk in Manorbier, Pembrokeshire, featured among the UK's finest, named best for "pleasant perambulations".

inews.co.uk explained: "The 12th-century priest Giraldus Cambrensis once called Manorbier “the pleasantest place in Wales”.

"He was born in the castle here, which still looms above the beach, and marks the start of a lovely 5.5km walk.

"Begin by visiting the castle (open March-November), then walk through the dunes to the bay.

"Follow the coast east along the cliffs to the King’s Quoit Neolithic burial chamber and Presipe Bay, where golden sand is backed by steep, sandstone cliffs."