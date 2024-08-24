A coastal walk in Pembrokeshire has been named among the best in the UK.
There is nothing more relaxing than taking a stroll along the coast, soaking up the picturesque scenery around you.
From rolling sand dunes and sandy beaches to the ocean and wildlife around you, there is something on a coastal walk for everyone.
But with the UK being an island, there are so many amazing coastal walks to choose from.
With this in mind, inews.co.uk has come up with a list of the top 25 best coastal walks.
The best coastal walks in the UK
The best coastal walks in the UK, according to inews.co.uk, are:
- Valley of Rocks, Devon
- Bullers of Buchan to Boddam, Aberdeenshire
- Manorbier, Pembrokeshire
- Brancaster Staithe, Norfolk
- Elie to Crail, Fife
- Arnside Knott, Cumbria
- Walton-on-the-Naze, Essex
- Cemaes, Anglesey
- Balcary Bay, Dumfries & Galloway
- Deal to Sandwich, Kent
- New Quay, Ceredigion
- Spurn Head, East Yorkshire
- Boscastle, Cornwall
- St Abb’s Head, Berwickshire
- Freshwater Bay, Isle of Wight
- Aberdaron, Llŷn Peninsula
- Oldshoremore, Sutherland
- Seaham to Crimdon, County Durham
- Dinas Oleu, Gwynedd
- South Purbeck, Dorset
- Rubha Hunish, Skye
- Llanmadoc, Gower
- Craster, Northumberland
- Canna, Inner Hebrides
- Shotley, Suffolk
Why Manorbier is among the best coastal walks in the UK
The 5.5km coastal walk in Manorbier, Pembrokeshire, featured among the UK's finest, named best for "pleasant perambulations".
inews.co.uk explained: "The 12th-century priest Giraldus Cambrensis once called Manorbier “the pleasantest place in Wales”.
"He was born in the castle here, which still looms above the beach, and marks the start of a lovely 5.5km walk.
"Begin by visiting the castle (open March-November), then walk through the dunes to the bay.
"Follow the coast east along the cliffs to the King’s Quoit Neolithic burial chamber and Presipe Bay, where golden sand is backed by steep, sandstone cliffs."
