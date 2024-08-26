A COUNCIL has given the go-ahead for the removal of branches from a protected tree due to damage caused by squirrels.
Torfaen Borough Council was asked to approve an aplication to remove the lower branches of a sycamore tree in the garden of a house at Upper Woodland Street, Blaenavon as they are at danger of falling.
A report by a tree surgeon was submitted to the council which agreed the work is “reasonable” and “not significant enough to result in a detrimental visual impact”.
