The Highway Code strictly allows headlight usage solely for signalling one’s presence to other road users, not for sharing messages and warnings online.

Drivers could breach section 89 of the Police Act 1996, as it is deemed an offence to willfully obstruct a constable in the execution of duty.

In 2019, a driver was “waving frantically” at other motorists to warn them of an upcoming mobile speed camera on the A30, unfortunately for him, he waved at an unmarked police car.

Driving & waving frantically at our unmarked vehicle to ‘warn’ us of the camera van on the #A30 is not the smartest move.



The excuse was that he doesn’t like speeders but he doesn’t want them being ‘caught’ either! 🤷‍♂️



Driver reported for the offence.#LeaveItToTheProfessionals pic.twitter.com/GDNQ75X5ZC — Devon and Cornwall Police - No Excuse (@DC_NoExcuse) April 24, 2019

The officer told Cornwall Live that the driver was reported for obstructing the police, which carries a maximum penalty of one month's imprisonment and/or a fine of up to £1,000.

According to KeepOnTrucking, the penalty also applies to disclosing police speed trap locations on social media channels.

Traffic and travel groups on platforms like Facebook may inadvertently lead users to legal consequences if they share such information.

Obstructing a Police Officer - section 89(2) Police Act 1996.

According to the CPS (Crown Prosecution Service): "A person obstructs a constable if he prevents him from carrying out his duties or makes it more difficult for him to do so.

"It is a summary-only offence carrying a maximum penalty of one month's imprisonment and/or a level 3 fine."

It then lists 'giving a warning to other motorists of a police speed trap ahead' as one of the examples of conduct.

Recommended reading:

New 'ultra speed camera' can see inside driver's vehicles

Are all speed cameras yellow and must they be visible?

Speed camera myths: From flashing lights to the 10% rule

Are all speed cameras yellow and must they be visible?





There are now around 7000 cameras around the UK's road network, and in 2022 they resulted in the prosecution of 245,043 people – the highest figure since records began.

There are over a dozen different types of speed cameras in operation around the UK.

The Department for Transport revealed that all speed cameras were to be painted yellow by October 2016.

This should make most of them easier to see, but mobile speed cameras can be tough to spot.