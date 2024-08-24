Harri Lasslett, 23, was stopped riding a Sur-Ron electric bike during a crackdown on illegal vehicles in Newport city centre.

During the arrest, captured on police bodycam, the “bullish” defendant tells cops to “prove it” despite having drugs on him.

Lasslett was caught on Clytha Square at around 8pm on Saturday, June 15.

MORE NEWS: Major drug dealer used businesses as front for selling cocaine

Police seized a block of cocaine from his jacket pocket and a mobile phone used as a drugs line.

Officers later recovered a Rolex watch and more than £2,000 in cash from his bedroom.

Police staff investigator Rachel Hine, the officer in the case, said: “Lasslett enjoyed the trappings of his illegal drug-dealing activities while exploiting the vulnerable and causing misery to people in Newport.

“Upon his arrest, he was exceptionally bullish in asking us to prove his guilt, but as more items were found about his person and later at his home the evidence of his criminal activities was overwhelming.

“He offered a no-comment response to all the questions we put to him after his arrest nor any reasonable explanation of where he got money, a Rolex watch or the electric bike, which we have seized.

“The cash will be retained by police in the fight against crime.

"Illegal drugs have no place in Gwent and we will continue to target people involved in these activities as shown by this case.”

Third-strike class A drug dealer Lasslett was jailed for 40 months after pleading guilty to possession with intent to supply cocaine and possession of criminal property.

A Gwent Police spokesperson said: “If you have any concerns or information about illegal drug supply in your community, we encourage you to report it to us via the website, or by calling 101 or sending us a direct message on Facebook or X, so that we can take action.

“Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111, with information.”