As the British weather can be a bit of a mixed bag, we've taken a look at the daily forecast for the long weekend to help you decide on those plans.

According to the Met Office, today will be rather cloudy this morning with showers, heavy at times, and longer periods of rain in the far southeast.

Some sunnier spells are likely to be developing into the afternoon, but it will be feeling rather cool with a notable breeze. Maximum temperature 18 °C.

There is a 70 to 90 per cent chance of rain throughout the day.

The longer outlook for Sunday and Monday is also mixed, with it expected to remain cool and breezy throughout.

The Met Office says we could see some outbreaks of rain on Sunday with some sunnier spells by Monday.

Saturday, August 24

7am 13 degrees

8am 13 degrees

9am 14 degrees

10am 14 degrees

11am 15 degrees

12pm 15 degrees

1pm 16 degrees

2pm 17 degrees

3pm 17 degrees

4pm 17 degrees

5pm 16 degrees

6pm 16 degrees

7pm 15 degrees

8pm 13 degrees

9pm 12 degrees

10pm 12 degrees

11pm 12 degrees

Sunday, August 25

1am 11 degrees

4am 10 degrees

7am 11 degrees

10am 14 degrees

1pm 15 degrees

4pm 17 degrees

7pm 16 degrees

10pm 15 degrees

Monday, August 26

1am 14 degrees

4am 13 degrees

7am 13 degrees

10am 16 degrees

1pm 18 degrees

4pm 19 degrees

7pm 17 degrees

10pm 16 degrees