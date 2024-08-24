WITH the last bank holiday weekend of the summer upon us, many will be looking to get outside this long weekend, but what does the weather have in store?
As the British weather can be a bit of a mixed bag, we've taken a look at the daily forecast for the long weekend to help you decide on those plans.
According to the Met Office, today will be rather cloudy this morning with showers, heavy at times, and longer periods of rain in the far southeast.
Some sunnier spells are likely to be developing into the afternoon, but it will be feeling rather cool with a notable breeze. Maximum temperature 18 °C.
There is a 70 to 90 per cent chance of rain throughout the day.
The longer outlook for Sunday and Monday is also mixed, with it expected to remain cool and breezy throughout.
The Met Office says we could see some outbreaks of rain on Sunday with some sunnier spells by Monday.
Saturday, August 24
7am 13 degrees
8am 13 degrees
9am 14 degrees
10am 14 degrees
11am 15 degrees
12pm 15 degrees
1pm 16 degrees
2pm 17 degrees
3pm 17 degrees
4pm 17 degrees
5pm 16 degrees
6pm 16 degrees
7pm 15 degrees
8pm 13 degrees
9pm 12 degrees
10pm 12 degrees
11pm 12 degrees
Sunday, August 25
1am 11 degrees
4am 10 degrees
7am 11 degrees
10am 14 degrees
1pm 15 degrees
4pm 17 degrees
7pm 16 degrees
10pm 15 degrees
Monday, August 26
1am 14 degrees
4am 13 degrees
7am 13 degrees
10am 16 degrees
1pm 18 degrees
4pm 19 degrees
7pm 17 degrees
10pm 16 degrees
