IT IS IMPORTANT to know where you can get emergency medical and health care on a bank holiday.
With the majority of GPs likely to be closed on bank holiday Monday, there are a select few pharmacies across Gwent who will be open for periods during the long weekend.
Take a look at our list below to find your nearest open pharmacy in Gwent this bank holiday.
The list is in relation to Monday, August 26 2024.
Blaenau Gwent
Well Pharmacy, Brynmawr Wellbeing Centre, Blaenavon Road, Brynmawr
OPEN: 12-1pm
Nelson's Pharmacy, The Bevan Health and Wellbeing Centre, Park Row, Tredegar
OPEN: 6-7pm
Caerphilly
Asda Pharmacy, Pontygwindy Road, Caerphilly
OPEN: 10am-4pm
Mayberry Pharmacy, 175 High Street, Blackwood
OPEN: 11.30am-1.30pm
Allied Pharmacy Ystrad Mynach, 12 Bedwlwyn Road, Ystrad Mynach
OPEN: 4-6pm
Mayberry Pharmacy, 15 Main Street, The Square, Crumlin
OPEN: 5-7pm
Vida Rogers Ltd Pharmacy, 18 Hanbury Road, Bargoed
OPEN: 5-7pm
Monmouthshire
Boots Pharmacy, 60 Monnow Street, Monmouth
OPEN: 10am-4pm
Richfield Pharmacy, 17 Newport Road, Caldicot
OPEN: 10.30am-12.30pm
Boots Pharmacy, 2 Cross Street, Abergavenny
OPEN: 12-2pm
Newport
Boots Pharmacy, Unit 1A Newport Retail Park, Spytty Road, Spytty, Newport
OPEN: 9am-6pm
Tesco Instore Pharmacy, Cardiff Road, Newport
OPEN: 10am-4pm
Asda Pharmacy, Pencarn Way, Coedkernew, Newport
OPEN: 10am-4pm
Boots Pharmacy, 155-156 Commercial Street, Newport
OPEN: 10.30am-4.30pm
What about an emergency?
If you need to see a doctor urgently during this period, you can call 111, and in a medical emergency call 999.
If you are feeling unwell but the problem is not an emergency, call 111 for the NHS 111 Wales Service.
If you need dental advice, contact Aneurin Bevan University Health Board's Out of Hours Dental Helpline on 01633 744387.
If you require urgent Social Services Care, you should contact the South Wales Emergency Duty Team on 0800 328 4432.
