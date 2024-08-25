With the majority of GPs likely to be closed on bank holiday Monday, there are a select few pharmacies across Gwent who will be open for periods during the long weekend.

Take a look at our list below to find your nearest open pharmacy in Gwent this bank holiday.

The list is in relation to Monday, August 26 2024.

Blaenau Gwent

Well Pharmacy, Brynmawr Wellbeing Centre, Blaenavon Road, Brynmawr

OPEN: 12-1pm

Nelson's Pharmacy, The Bevan Health and Wellbeing Centre, Park Row, Tredegar

OPEN: 6-7pm

Caerphilly

Asda Pharmacy, Pontygwindy Road, Caerphilly

OPEN: 10am-4pm

Mayberry Pharmacy, 175 High Street, Blackwood

OPEN: 11.30am-1.30pm

Allied Pharmacy Ystrad Mynach, 12 Bedwlwyn Road, Ystrad Mynach

OPEN: 4-6pm

Mayberry Pharmacy, 15 Main Street, The Square, Crumlin

OPEN: 5-7pm

Vida Rogers Ltd Pharmacy, 18 Hanbury Road, Bargoed

OPEN: 5-7pm

Monmouthshire

Boots Pharmacy, 60 Monnow Street, Monmouth

OPEN: 10am-4pm

Richfield Pharmacy, 17 Newport Road, Caldicot

OPEN: 10.30am-12.30pm

Boots Pharmacy, 2 Cross Street, Abergavenny

OPEN: 12-2pm

Newport

Boots Pharmacy, Unit 1A Newport Retail Park, Spytty Road, Spytty, Newport

OPEN: 9am-6pm

Tesco Instore Pharmacy, Cardiff Road, Newport

OPEN: 10am-4pm

Asda Pharmacy, Pencarn Way, Coedkernew, Newport

OPEN: 10am-4pm

Boots Pharmacy, 155-156 Commercial Street, Newport

OPEN: 10.30am-4.30pm

What about an emergency?





If you need to see a doctor urgently during this period, you can call 111, and in a medical emergency call 999.

If you are feeling unwell but the problem is not an emergency, call 111 for the NHS 111 Wales Service.

If you need dental advice, contact Aneurin Bevan University Health Board's Out of Hours Dental Helpline on 01633 744387.

If you require urgent Social Services Care, you should contact the South Wales Emergency Duty Team on 0800 328 4432.