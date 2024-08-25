The A48 in Langstone, Newport, will have a section controlled by temporary traffic lights between the hours of 9.30am to 3pm from Monday, September 2.

The lights are being used for safety reasons by Welsh Water while they complete essential work to repair a water leak in the grass verge on the road.

The works are scheduled to begin on Monday, September 2, and Welsh Water are anticipating they will be completed by Friday, September 6.

Whilst this is the planned start date and duration, it may change in the event of an emergency, or factors beyond the control of Welsh Water.

The use of traffic lights for the above duration has been agreed with the Highways Department, although Welsh Water reserve the right to extend the use of these traffic lights should any engineering difficulties be faced while completing the repairs.

Should the work change in any way, Welsh Water will update the ‘In Your Area’ section of their website, which you can access by clicking here.

A spokesperson for Welsh Water said: "We don’t expect this work to impact the water supply to any properties, although if anything changes, we’ll let you know.

"The location of the work is shown on the image [above] although you can also view the exact position by visiting What3Words.com, and using the three words gobblers.voltage.deduced."

Welsh Water are working in partnership with Envolve Infrastructure to complete these essential repairs, and that team will be working in the area between the hours of 7.30am to 5.30pm Monday to Friday.

Members of the public should also be aware that Envolve may need to work outside of thee hours or during the weekend to ensure the work is completed as quickly as possible.