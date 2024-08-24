Jenas was sacked by the BBC over complaints about his workplace conduct.

He previously presented flagship programmes Match of the Day and The One Show.

Jenas, 41, is understood to be “speaking to lawyers” after his BBC contract was terminated over allegations he sent unsolicited messages to a female colleague on The One Show.

The Sun, which broke the story, reported that other women have come forward amid an investigation into messages allegedly sent by the married father of four. The BBC declined to comment.

He was co-presenting a TalkSport drive-time show as it was announced he had been removed from all BBC presenting lineups on Thursday afternoon.

TalkSport said later there were no plans for Jenas to broadcast as a presenter “in the immediate future”.

In an interview with TalkSport radio on Thursday, Jenas repeatedly said, “I can’t really talk about it,” when asked about the claims being made. “I, as you can probably see, I am not happy about it,” he told the station.

“I’ve just got to leave this to a team of lawyers at the minute who are, yeah, I suppose just managing the situation,” he said.

The BBC has not offered details on why Jenas’s contract was terminated. “I am ashamed, and I am deeply sorry,” the 41-year-old former footballer said in an interview with The Sun newspaper.

“I have let myself down, my family, friends and colleagues down, and I owe everyone an apology – especially the women with whom I was messaging. I am so, so sorry. I am sorry for what I have put them through. I think it would be fair to say I have a problem.

“I know I self-sabotage and have a self-destructive streak when it comes to my relationship especially, and I know I need help. And I am getting help. I have made a lot of mistakes, and I am asking myself a lot of questions at the moment. I know there’s a lot of work that needs to be done, and it will be hard.”