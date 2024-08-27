Yrian Smith has been buried at Bedwelty Church cemetery, near Cefn Fforest, since September, 15 1991 and his family are regular visitors to pay their respects.

However, after his son recently went to visit the site, the family were informed that a woman has been buried in the same plot as Mr Smith since 1999.

Mr Smith, who was fondly known by many in the community as 'Young Tiger', currently has numerous younger generations who regularly visit him, including granddaughter Ceri-Ann Russell, 37, who now lives in Blackwood.

Yrian Smith has been buried in Bedwelty Church graveyard since 1991 (Image: Family photo) When Mrs Russell's father phoned her last weekend to tell her that he'd discovered her grandfather is buried with a complete stranger, she was in complete shock.

"I couldn't believe what I was hearing - it is just outrageous," she said. "How can this have happened 20 or so years ago and we not know anything about it until now?

"I phoned Caerphilly Council the following day, and after establishing which plot we were talking about, I had it verbally confirmed that this random woman is 'definitely in there' with my grandad."

The woman who is allegedly buried with Mr Smith, an Olive Irene Williams, has reportedly been buried there since January 1999, according to information Mrs Russell has been given.

The family say they "have no idea" who this woman is, or how this could have happened, and Mrs Russell is now concerned not only for her own family, but for the family of this woman.

She added: "I keep thinking about this poor woman's family - what if they've been visiting a different grave and putting flowers down all these years and she's not there?

"It's really awful to think about - my nan doesn't even want to be buried there anymore."

Mrs Russell explained to the council that the family don't know who the woman is, and have requested that she be removed.

She continued: "This woman is nothing to do with us, so we think it's only fair she be moved, especially as it's now created a really difficult situation for my family.

"We have all this information that's been verbally confirmed - we weren't given the paperwork on data protection grounds - so it's clear someone has messed up, but we don't know who."

The family say the whole situation is 'outrageous' and cannot believe this has allegedly happened (Image: Family photo)

The family have also been in touch with Bedwelty Church over the issue, after the council told them it wouldn't have been a council error, as the cemetery only came under council control in 2008, so they would not have been responsible for any burials during the 1990s.

The church itself have been in touch with the family to discuss the matter, and they have said they do not believe a double burial has taken place.

A spokesperson for Bedwelty Church said that the Ministry Area Leader has checked the church records, which "indicate that the two burials took place in different parts of the churchyard", and that they are in touch with the family about it.

Caerphilly Council confirmed that Mrs Russell had been in touch in regards to the matter and had been redirected to the Church in Wales.

The Church in Wales told the Argus that they have invited Mrs Russell to get in touch with further details so the issue can be investigated further.

A spokesperson for the Representative Body of the Church in Wales said: “We will look into the situation to establish the facts, and will then discuss the matter with all relevant parties.

"We would be very glad to receive any further details which may help us with that work.”