The Cheese Festival, which has previous iterations such as the Little Cheese Festival, and includes elements including the Caerphilly Cheese Race, will be returning for 2024 next weekend on Saturday, August 31 and Sunday, September 1.

The Caerphilly Cheese Festival is a two-day event including different types of entertainment and activities such as live music, food and drink stalls, a funfair and more.

There will be a music event with a number of music areas throughout Cardiff Road and Castle Court Shopping Centre, as well as a central stage in Twyn Car Park.

As expected with a big event such as this, there are a number of road closures and public transport changes expected, so here's everything you need to know in preparation for next weekend.

When and where is it taking place?





The festival will be taking over Cardiff Road, Twyn Road, the northbound side of Castle Street, Daftydd Williams Park, the rear grassed area of Caerphilly Castle near Crescent Road, Lon Y Twyn Road, Castle Court Shopping Centre and Twyn Car Park.

The festival will be open from 9am - 8pm on Saturday, August 31 and 9am - 5pm on Sunday, September 1.

What roads will be closed?





Cardiff Road, Twyn Road, Lon Y Twyn Road and the northbound carriageway of Castle Street will be in place from 9pm on Friday, August 30 until 9pm on Sunday, September 1.

The one way system on St Fagan's Street will be removed during the closure between the junctions with Bradford Street and Cardiff Road.

Vehicles must take a left turn when driving from St Fagan’s Street to Bradford Street. Pentrebane Street vehicle mitigation will be placed by The Hive Tuition Centre to incorporate the businesses located on this street into the event site.

St Fagans Street vehicle mitigation will be placed beyond Peacocks and The Deli to incorporate these businesses into the event site.

A number of no waiting cones will be placed just beyond Peacocks / The Deli by residential properties to create a turning circle for any vehicles entering St Fagan’s Street from its junction with Bradford Street.

Twyn Car Park closes at 4pm for the event set up on Friday, August 30 until 9pm on Sunday, September 1, and suitable safety vehicles will be placed on all vehicle entry points onto the event site. This vehicle mitigation creates a safe event environment for the event to take place and forms part of the event counter terrorism plan.

Lon Y Twyn Road will be closed from 9pm on Friday, August 30 until 9pm on Sunday, September 1 to accommodate Brew Monster hosting their own event during the Caerphilly Cheese Festival and there will be a no waiting or loading zone at this point.

To facilitate a safe event, residents and retailers are requested to keep this road and all car parks located off this road clear of vehicles.

Where vehicles are parked in the rear lane from East View to Lon Y Twyn it is advised that all vehicles are parked to exit via East View.

There will be no entry onto Lon Y Twyn Road from this lane during the closure. Where alternative car parking cannot be sourced for those retailers with car parks on Lon Y Twyn Road the Twyn School can be used for parking during the event opening hours each day if required.

To request access passes, contact events@caerphilly.gov.uk or 07876 358074

Retailers should arrange for deliveries for the weekend to be made prior to 9pm on Friday, August 30, or between 3-7am during the weekend.

Fagan’s Street retailers that have parking or garage space at the rear of their properties on Park Lane will be issued with passes for access during the event.

Twyn School can be used for parking during the event opening hours each day if required and if in receipt of a pass.

Retailers and Library staff that are permitted access to the car park at the rear of Principality Building Society and Caerphilly Library can request access passes by contacting events@caerphilly.gov.uk or 07876 358074.

ICELAND DELIVERY SERVICE, NICOLA DOWNIE FLORIST and SPORTS DIRECT CAR PARK: Access is not permitted to the general public into the car park. A steward will monitor the lockable drop-down bollards between Windsor Street and Sports Direct / Nicola Downie Florist / Iceland car park during the event.

Any taxi requirements will need to arrange collection from the end of the Windsor Street North Urban Lane. Iceland, Nicola Downie Florist and Sports Direct key holders, managers and early shift workers can access the car park via Cardiff Road from 3.00am until 7.00am on both the Saturday and Sunday.

After these times vehicles will only be permitted to leave the store car park via Windsor Street North Urban Lane. All other staff should park in alternative car parks in the vicinity or there is provision at Twyn School.

Passes will be issued to Sports Direct, Nicola Downie Florist and Iceland for this school. For any on the day queries, please call 07876 358074 for the onsite event officer.

What about resident access?





Residents are asked to keep Windsor Street North Urban Lane free of vehicles during the event.

A no waiting and loading zone will be in place from 5pm on Friday August 30 until 9pm on Sunday September 1.

St Fagan’s Street residents that have parking / garage space at the rear of their properties on Park Lane will be issued with passes for access during the event.

Twyn School can be used for parking during the event opening hours each day if required.

Where can I park?





Public car parks, including disabled bays, can be found at the following locations:

Station Terrace car park, CF83 1JU (pay-and-display)

Caerphilly Park-and-Ride, CF83 1JU (free)

Crescent Road car park, CF83 1AB (pay-and-display)

Morrisons / Castle Court Shopping Centre, CF83 1XP (free, maximum stay three hours)

FREE park-and-walk facilities will be available at:

St Martin’s School, Hillside, CF83 1UW

Public transport

No taxis will be permitted through the road closure, so alternative collection and drop off sites must be organised.

An alternative bus route will operate along Clive Street, Ludlow Street and Crescent Road, while any affected bus stops will be moved to the main interchange.

Caerphilly Transport Interchange provides regular train journeys to and from Cardiff every 10 minutes.

However, Transport for Wales have announced that rail replacement buses are set to run on the Rhymney line on Saturday, August 31 and Sunday September 1, which may affect your journey. Live updates can be found on their website.