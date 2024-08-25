Costa Coffee has revealed it is bringing back its Maple Hazel Iced Latte in time for autumn.
The Maple Hazel menu has been available in coffee shops before, including last year, but it’s not clear yet to what extent Costa Coffee fans will be able to get it this year.
However, Costa Coffee hinted on X, formerly Twitter, when replying to a customer that the menu could be making another appearance.
A customer wanted to know if they could only get the drink in an Iced Latte format and if the other drinks like the Hot Chocolate would return and Costa Coffee replied: "Now that's a Syrup-rise (surprise)", adding a winking face and giggling emojis.
@costa.hawick The perfect start to Autumn! ✨🍂🧋🍁🌟 #foryou #foryoupage #cafe #coffee #barista #costacoffee #viral #baristalife #costa #icedlatte #maplehazellatte ♬ Everybody Wants To Rule The World X Electric Love - darcy stokes
In 2023, the menu boasted a variety of treats including the Maple Hazel Frappé, Chocolate Hazel Frappé, Maple Hazel Hot Chocolate and more.
For now, though, customers can get excited about the return of the Maple Hazel Iced Latte which returned to stores today (August 23) but there’s a catch.
How to get the Costa Coffee Maple Hazel Iced Latte
The Maple Hazel Iced Latte is only available for Costa Club members for the time being.
It’s a combination of roasted hazelnut and maple flavours plus Light Whip and crunchy biscuit on top.
Those who are signed up to the coffee shop chain’s loyalty scheme can get early access before everyone else.
If you’re not already signed up, you can download the Costa Club app and sign up.
Membership grants you early access to new products and special offers such as Treat Drop.
You can start collecting ‘beans’ to earn a free drink after you’ve bought ten or you can use the newly launched Swaps feature to enjoy small rewards more often.
Sandra Ferreira, Beverage Innovation Director at Costa Coffee comments: “We’re delighted to bring back the Maple Hazel range, a fan-favourite that perfectly captures the feelings of the new season.
“The Maple Hazel Iced Latte is the ideal drink to transition from summer to the cosy vibes of Autumn, and we’re thrilled to reward our loyal Costa Club members with exclusive early access to this delicious limited-edition beverage.”
