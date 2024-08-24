South Wales Argus
Key A road closed between roundabouts after motorcycle crash

A4042, Croesyceiliog, Cwmbran closed due to crash

Emergency
Cwmbran
By Sallie Phillips

  • The A4042 in Croesyceiliog, Cwmbran is currently closed northbound between the Crematorium roundabout and the Rechem roundabout (New Inn).
  • Police are on scene dealing with a crash.
  • Drivers are advised to find alternative routes for their journey.

