Key A road closed between roundabouts after motorcycle crash

- The A4042 in Croesyceiliog, Cwmbran is currently closed northbound between the Crematorium roundabout and the Rechem roundabout (New Inn).
- Police are on scene dealing with a crash.
- Drivers are advised to find alternative routes for their journey.
Live
