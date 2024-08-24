Officers investigating the reports of five vehicle breaks in Varteg that took place in the early hours of Wednesday and Thursday morning in this week.

On the morning of Wednesday, August, 21, the owner of a van on Gwyn Crescent reported that it had been broken into overnight and that a number of items, including a disc cutter, grinder, multi tool and Milwaukee radio, were stolen.

The following morning, Thursday, August, 22 we received reports that a further two vehicles were broken into on Gwyn Crescent overnight, with power tools taken, while one vehicle on Penylan Road and one on Ty Gwyn Road had also been targeted.

DCI Steven Maloney said:

“Officers continue to analyse CCTV footage and carry out house to house enquiries in the area in order to identify those responsible for these recent breaks.

“It appears that work/trade vans have been targeted and, while they themselves have not been taken, several high-value tools including disc cutters, grinders and drills have been stolen.

“We’re asking for anyone with information, especially anyone with doorbell or dashcam footage, to come forward and help us return what was stolen.”

If you have any information, relevant CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage that could assist our investigation, please contact us via the website, by calling 101 or sending us a direct message on Facebook or X, quoting log reference 2400281229.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 with details.