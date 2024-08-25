South Wales Argus
News Crime & Court Business
South Wales Argus

Crash closes road in Gwent with major emergency services presence

Live

Cwmavon Rd, Abersychan, closed after crash, police on scene

Emergency
By Sallie Phillips

  • A crash has closed Cwmavon Rd, Abersychan
  • A number of police vehicles are on scene
  • Drivers are advised to avoid the area

Get involved
with the news

Send your news & photos