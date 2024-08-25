ANOTHER off-road bike has been seized by police. 

Officers on patrol in Pontypool on Saturday, August 24 seized an off-road bike after it was deemed to have been driven illegally. 

The driven, a 26-year-old male, was reported to court for driving without a licence and without valid insurance. 

The seizure was part of the ongoing crackdown against off-road illegal bikes, known as Operation Harley. 

 

 

 