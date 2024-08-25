The A4042 between the crematorium roundabout and the Rechem roundabout towards New Inn was closed for around two and a half hours on the afternoon of Saturday, August 24.

Officers from Gwent Police attended the scene alongside paramedic colleagues from the Welsh Ambulance Service.

Gwent Police confirmed via social media that the road had been officially reopened at around 5.30pm on Saturday.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police told the Argus that the incident was a single-vehicle crash and had involved one motorcyclist who was taken to hospital.