Main carriageway closed due to crash, emergency services on scene

Live

Chepstow Road, Langstone, closed after crash

Emergency
Newport
By Sallie Phillips

  • Chepstow Road, Langstone is closed following a crash
  • The carriageway is closed from turn off for Magor Road to Langstone Court Road
  • Emergency services are on scene and drivers are advised to avoid the area.

