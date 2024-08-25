A major emergency services presence were spotted at the shopping area in Alway, a community in Newport, around 10am on Sunday morning.

Three police cars, ambulances and sniffer dogs were seen on the scene, with the police cars remaining on scene for sometime after this.

It is understood that the incident occurred around 8.30am on Sunday.

An eyewitness told the Argus that a man came into the local Nisa store to buy a drink while bleeding at around 8.40am on Sunday morning.

Nisa staff then called the police and ambulance service to assist the man.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police confirmed that officers had been called to an incident at Alway Shops on Sunday.

They said that one person has been taken to hospital for treatment, although their injuries are not thought to be life threatening.

It is understood that Gwent Police's investigation into the incident is currently ongoing.

The full statement released by Gwent Police said: "We were called to Aberthaw Rise, Newport, at around 8.20am on Sunday 25 August after receiving reports that a man had been assaulted.

"Officers attended, alongside the Welsh Ambulance Service.

"A 35-year-old man from Newport was taken to hospital for treatment; his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing.

"Our enquiries are ongoing.

"Anyone with relevant information can contact us via the website, call 101, or direct message us on Facebook or X, quoting log reference 2400284784.

"Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111 with details."