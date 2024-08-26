Season members can look forward to another season of free travel to Rodney Parade on match days thanks to our fantastic partners Newport Transport.

Dragons RFC has recently confirmed that Newport Transport have officially agreed new terms to remain an official partner for the upcoming season.

Newport Transport have been working to make Newport city a little greener, smarter, and safer for over 120 years, while bringing the vibrant community closer together.

And now they have extended the ground-breaking partnership with the Men of Gwent ensuring that Newport Transport – who accommodate more than seven million passengers a year - will continue to support Dragons RFC's eco-friendly projects and revolutionise match day travel for fans.

A key part of their successful partnership, Newport Transport have committed to providing free bus transport on their city-wide network on home game days to season members.

Season members are advised the free travel option will operate from Dragons' pre-season friendly with Hartpury University next weekend on Saturday, August 31.

David Watts, Commercial Assistant at Dragons RFC, said: “We are absolutely thrilled that Newport Transport, the main bus provider in our city with over 40 services covering Newport and South-East Wales, have committed to working with us for another season.

“Newport Transport were a driving force behind our award-winning Eco Dragons initiative last season, as we strive to improve our sustainability, carbon footprint and drive positive change.

“We’ve had great feedback from our Season Members over the free travel option on match days and we now hope even more fans use this option to make their journey to Rodney Parade.”

Morgan Stevens, Operations Director at Newport Transport added: “Newport Transport is delighted to continue our partnership with Dragons RFC, once again offering free travel to Season Members on home match days this upcoming season.

“As the Dragons develop their eco-friendly initiatives into the 2024/25 campaign, our aim is to work alongside them, by attending their Eco days, and ensuring bus travel is accessible on vital match days - providing sustainable and reliable transport to fans.

“The alliance between both Newport Transport and Dragons RFC is stronger than ever, so we’re backing the team all the way and wish them nothing but luck for the season ahead.”

Season members can take advantage of the free transport offer by simply showing their seasonal pass on buses across the Newport Transport’s entire network on match days.

For more information visit www.newportbus.co.uk.