The sunny conditions will hit the country on August 27 and continue to remain until September 2, the maps show.

Maps and charts from WX Charts, projected using Met Desk data, show similar predictions.

The Met Office forecast for August 28 to September 6 explains: "Initially dry and very warm across central and eastern areas, perhaps hot for a time, while cloudier with some patchy rain in western parts.

Later in the week, a trend towards less-hot conditions is likely as a more pronounced westerly flow becomes established, although exactly how long it remains very warm or hot in the east is uncertain.

"Meanwhile, further rain or showers are likely at times in the northwest. Towards the weekend and into early September, high pressure may become more dominant, leading to more widespread and longer duration settled conditions, although possibly still some rain at times in the far northwest.

"Temperatures will likely trend above average during this time, with the small chance of a few thunderstorms."

The outlook for September 7 onwards adds: "Early September will likely offer a good deal of dry and settled weather across the UK, with high pressure generally dominating. Some rain is possible at times, but for many areas conditions will probably be drier than average.

"By the second week of September confidence for this settled weather continuing decreases. Instead, it is more likely that there will be a return to a mixture of weather types, with spells of wet weather interspersed with drier periods.

"After a possibly warm start to September, temperatures will gradually revert to being cooler in the northwest, and return to nearer average in the southeast."