When there were rumours of an Oasis reunion in April, Liam shut them down: “I’ve never mentioned Oasis reunion it’s over we must all really move in for our own mental health.”

However, the reunion rumours have returned, with Liam fueling the speculation.

Noel and Liam Gallagher appear to have settled their differences and, if the truce holds, will play massive concerts in London and at Manchester’s Heaton Park in 2025

According to The Times, industry insiders say an Oasis tour will happen next summer.

Their last performance was at the V Festival in Stafford on Aug. 22, 2009.

Liam all but appeared to confirm the news, replying to the article by telling one fan: "See you down the front you big f***y".

The pair are reportedly set to play multiple gigs at Heaton Park in Bury and break the record set by Taylor Swift to play ten nights at Wembley Stadium.

The newspaper reports that an announcement for the tour could come as soon as Tuesday.

Industry sources also told the newspaper that the pair are being lined up to headline Glastonbury Festival next summer as part of a mega-return for the once-warring brothers.

The pair have been estranged since breaking up the band in 2009.

Their relationship seemed to have thawed when each complimented the other during the recent release of the anniversary version of their hit debut album Definitely, Maybe.

“When I would sing a song, it would sound good. When he sung it, it sounded great,” said Noel of Liam.