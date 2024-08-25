How many bird feeders do you have in your garden? You might be looking to encourage more wild birds to visit by putting human food out for them – but what isn’t safe for them to eat?
Birds benefit from food in the garden all year round to help give them energy and feed their young.
They should be fed mealworms and seed mixes but from time to time, food scraps from the kitchen are harmless in small doses.
With this in mind, experts have warned that whilst birds will appreciate food being left out for them, homeowners should stay clear from giving them foods high in salt.
@shotsofwildlife Gold rinch singing on the bird feeder camera. #birdfeedercamera #birdfeedercam #caughtoncamera #cameratrap #iseeyou #birdcam #birdcamera #video #videography #britishbirds #birdsoftiktok #birdlovers #birds #birdwatching #birdvideography #birdvideos #goldfinchesoftiktok #goldfinchlovers #goldfinch ♬ original sound - Shotsofwildlife
These are the foods you should 'never' feed garden birds
Specifically, GardeningExpress has revealed you should “never” feed birds in your garden:
Avocados
Although they’re great for us, avocados contain a fatty and acidic substance that can be really dangerous for birds causing health problems and even death.
Salty nuts
While plain nuts are fine to feed birds, stay away from giving them salty ones. Birds can’t digest salty snacks in the same doses that humans can and it can be problematic for their health.
Onions and garlic
Onions and garlic are both extremely toxic for birds and should be avoided at all costs.
Your leftover dinner
As we’ve established, birds need food that is fairly plain, without sauces and added seasoning. Never leave out any whole leftovers from home-cooked meals.
Chris Bonnett, founder of GardeningExpress commented: “Feeding birds is a great thing to do and it can give them a stable source of food.
“It’s generally advised that we feed birds things like mealworms and bird seed mix which is why we offer a great range of these products but from time to time there are some kitchen leftovers that you can leave out for them.
“In order to protect birds we’ve put together a list of leftovers they can and can’t eat that people should familiarise themselves with before leaving food out in the garden.
“Birds will try to eat almost anything but some human foods can be toxic to them which is why it’s so important to be mindful of what you leave out.
“Remember that everything should be low in salt and always cut up into small pieces for easy digestion.”
