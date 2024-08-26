A long-term achievement award was presented to Katy Allen, who has been supporting playschemes for over 10 years.

Katy is the current Play Site Supervisor in holiday times at Garnteg Community Primary, where she also works during term time as a teaching assistant. Katy has been involved in the playschemes since 2014.

Other awards presented on the day included, the Trouble Shooter Award, the Terry Jones Outstanding Playworker Award, and the Cynthia Beynon Award for Inclusion.

The award for Best Inclusion Site went to the team based at Victory Church.

The award for Best Overall Site during 2024 went to the team at Our Lady of the Angels in Cwmbran (pictured).

Andrea Sysum, Torfaen’s Play Policy Officer, said: “This is my 20th summer working for the council overseeing the summer play sessions and it’s great to see so many workers and volunteers coming forward each year to gain vital skills and experience and ensure children in Torfaen have the opportunity to play.”

Other awards noted recognition for volunteers, young play helpers, site supervisors as well as certificates for First Aid.

The Welsh Government’s Cabinet Secretary for Education and Torfaen MS, Lynne Neagle, said: “Torfaen’s inclusive play provision is the envy of Wales and possibly the UK. Over 3,000 children registered and 260 children with additional needs accessed play across the length and breadth of the borough.”

Julian Davenne, Torfaen’s Play Service Manager, said: “This summer there was over 430 workers and volunteers and 23 teams of playworkers, so choosing overall winners for awards was exceptionally hard.

"Thanks to our core team, hundreds of young play volunteers and our catering colleagues, our summer play provision just keeps getting better and better, and this year we’ve had over 3000 children attending daily.”

The awards were attended by the First Minister for Wales, Eluned Morgan, Torfaen MP, Nick Thomas-Symonds, Torfaen MS, Lynne Neagle plus officers from Torfaen council and councillors from Torfaen Council and the borough’s Town and Community Councils.