Gwent Police attended along with paramedics from the Welsh Ambulance Service, to assist with traffic management.

They are now appealing for witnesses after the crash on St Mary Street in Risca at around 10.10pm on Saturday, August 24.

The collision involved a black Suzuki Swift and a pedestrian.

The pedestrian, an 86-year-old woman from Newport, was taken to hospital with serious injuries, and her family have been informed.

A statement from Gwent Police added: "We arrested a 29-year-old man on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, and driving whilst above the alcohol limit.

"The man, from Newport, remains in custody at this time as our enquiries continue.

"Anyone with information that could assist our investigation, including CCTV or dashcam footage, can contact us via the website, call 101, or direct message us on Facebook or X quoting log reference 2400284547.

"Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111 with details."