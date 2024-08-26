The Barking Mad Dog Show returned for its annual event at Llancaiach Fawr on Saturday, August 24 at 11am.

There were stalls, raffles, doggy deli, demonstrations, as well as a bouncy castle for the kids, our pop-up charity shop and of course the fun dog show itself!

This year’s event featured guest speakers throughout the day, allowing visitors to drop in to the tent and listen to experts and industry professionals during the event.

The show helps raise funds for Hope Rescue, a charity which seeks to improve the welfare of dogs of all ages and breeds.

The fun dog show is always popular, and entries are all taken on the day, and the first class began at noon.

Prizes were given for each category placer between first and fourth, and the winner for each category returned for Best in Show.

You can find out more about the work they do and the dogs looking for their foster homes on the Hope Rescue website.

If you attended, send photos from the event to sallie.phillips@newsquest.co.uk.