The Apple TV+ series came to an emotional end in May last year after three series, starring Hannah Waddingham as Richmond owner Rebecca Walton and Jason Sudeikis, as Ted Lasso the football manager.

However, it has been reported a “major step” towards the next chapter has happened, as Warner Bros. Television has picked up the options on “three original cast members”, according to Deadline.

The famous faces include Waddingham, Brett Goldstein (Roy Kent) and Jeremy Swift (Leslie Higgins).

‘TED LASSO’ will return for season 4 on Apple TV+.



The main cast is expected to reprise their roles. pic.twitter.com/v7cHxAk6HD — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) August 24, 2024

Warner Bros. Television is now expected to start reaching out to other Ted Lasso cast members “with SAG-AFTRA contracts whose options had expired”, such as co-creators/executive producers Sudeikis and Brendan Hunt (Coach Beard) as well as Juno Temple (Keeley Jones).

Deadline has also shared Phil Dunster (Jamie Tart) has not been picked up, “due to a conflict with another series”.

Ted Lasso fans 'nervous' for rumoured series 4

Since the exciting news, Ted Lasso fans have flooded social media with excitement but some have mixed feelings.

One person posted on X: “Is this real??? Am i dreaming???”

“NO WAY OMG PEAK TV IS BACK,” shared another.

This viewer wrote: “The best news this year”

Yet this user tweeted: “On one half i'm extatic on the other half i'm VERY nervous.”

Contrastingly, someone said: “I really don’t think Ted Lasso needs a Season 4.”

This account also has doubts, commenting: “Honestly, I’m not sure we need more of the same. Let’s hope they bring something fresh, or it’s just going to drag on.”

Suggesting ideas for the reported new series, a fan explained: “ted lasso season 4 should just be 10 episodes of jamie tartt being happy and loved.”