The Strictly Come Dancing star has shared why he won’t be returning to the ITV soap anytime soon.

Will played the role of villain Harvey Gaskell earlier this year between January and March to be part of a storyline that included his on-screen brother Damon Hay (Ciarán Griffiths).

The Two Pints of Lager favourite first came to Weatherfield playing the character of Harvey in October 2021 during a week-long “Horror-Nation Street” special on ITV1.

Harvey had been introduced to Corrie fans earlier that year before he killed Natasha Blakeman (Rachel Leskovac) due to mistaken identity in a Halloween costume.

But after he was sent to prison (which he had escaped from before the murder), Harvey was visited by Natasha's son Sam Blakeman (Jude Riordan) in 2022.

However, now speaking to The Mirror, the 48-year-old has opened up about coming back to the programme in the future.

He shared: “I don't like to overdo things and when I first played Harvey it was going in for [the special]. And I thought that was gonna be the end.

"[Then] they said 'we want him to come back for a bit' so I looked at the storyline and it was about [Sam] wanting to ask questions why he'd killed his mum and why he behaved the way he behaved. I thought that was really interesting. It was like this tough exterior guy and he gets unpacked by this young kid, and he makes him look at himself."

He added: "This kid got under his skin. I thought it was really interesting through those scenes, but I think I've done everything I need to do with it and sometimes you can do too much and keep going back. And it sort of weakens the character and weakens the storyline, and I don't want to do that. Sometimes it's better to leave it where it is."

Revealing how he felt when he got the role of Harvey, Will explained: “I was thinking [before I got the job that I was] probably the only Northerner never to do Corrie.

"It wasn't daunting, because I knew what I wanted to do with [Harvey]. It was more ... like a ticking off a box that you really wanted to tick and I'd never been able to.”

He went on to say: “Being a Northern actor and not doing [Corrie] - so it was really nice."