The finance website which shares tips and tricks when it comes to saving money has revealed £14 million-worth of Tesco Clubcard vouchers are due to run out on Saturday, August 31 - this means customers only have seven days to claim them.

If you’re wondering how long Tesco Clubcard vouchers last, they are usually only valid for two years from the date they were issued unless you extend them.

The MSE website explained: “If you're unsure when yours expire and you've still got them in paper format, check the date on the voucher itself.

“If you've lost your paper vouchers, or are unsure if you had any in the first place, you can check on the Tesco Clubcard site or app.”

How to check for Tesco Clubcard vouchers online and on app

To check online, the experts at MSE said: “Go to the Tesco Clubcard website, select 'Clubcard account' and then 'Vouchers'.

“You'll need to be registered for a Tesco.com account and must know your Clubcard number, which is printed on Clubcards and Clubcard key fobs.

“You should then be able to see a table listing your available vouchers and their expiry dates.”

Who is Martin Lewis?





Alternatively, if you need to check via the Tesco app, MSE advises to “open it up (if you don't have it, you can download it for free through the Apple App Store or Google Play Store), go to 'Clubcard' and then to the 'Vouchers' section.”

Recommended reading:

If you didn’t already know, you can “double the value” of your vouchers by spending them at Tesco's Reward Partners.

This includes places such as Cineworld, Disney+ and Prezzo.

MSE shares: “For example, 500 points are usually worth £5 to spend at Tesco – but if you exchange your vouchers for codes to use with a Reward Partner, 500 points are worth £10.”