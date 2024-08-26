Risca RFC is set to mark 150 years as a club at the start of the new season next weekend with a special game against rivals Monmouthshire County Rugby on Tuesday evening, August 27.

The festivities will be begun by the Risca Veterans, who will play a game of touch rugby against the current touch rugby team in memory of former player Paul Grey.

Although not the biggest club in the area, Risca RFC, nicknamed the Cuckoos, are a proud establishment and to have reached a landmark birthday of 150 years is some achievement.

Risca RFC was first founded in 1875 up at Risca Quarry by the workers who had been discussing their interests in rugby and decided to form a local team.

Risca RFC was founded in 1875 by local quarry workers (Image: Risca RFC) They played in their boots used for work and picked the cheapest kit possible which was plain white.

Their very first game was played at the Church House field opposite the Church House Hotel, which has become The Darran pub.

The first female and current club secretary Louise Jenkyn explained: “The landlord at the time agreed that they could change at the back of the pub and wash there.

“He also provided them with sawdust so that they could mark out the pitch.

“The landlord at the time of the founding of Risca RFC was Mr George Duffield, and the first name given to Risca RFC was the Lillywhites.”

in 1906, Risca RFC finally found its forever home at the stores field. Then came the opening of Risca Rugby Social club on October, 21 1961, with an official opening ceremony, with many special guests, including the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) president at the time, a Mr D Davies, in attendance.

Now in its 150th year, Risca RFC has moved forward with the times, and now has an indoor 3G pitch, classroom, gym, changing rooms, grass outdoor pitch and a club house.

Risca RFC is now a very successful club and has multiple teams for all ages (Image: Risca RFC) The club is now run by a board of directors and is a proud members club.

Over the years, they have expanded, and the club now has multiple different teams for different ages – first team, youth team, mini and junior rugby for six to sixteen, mini dragons for three to six and their veterans’ team.

Ms Jenkyn added: “We start the season in division two and looking forward to celebrating the season with some memorable games.

“I wish all the boys the very best for this season and can’t wait to get stuck into the year ahead.”

If you would like to get involved in the club you can email riscarugbyclub@yahoo.com. To share your memories with our readers, write to letters@southwalesargus.co.uk.