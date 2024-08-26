LOCAL council teams have been rewarded for their commitment to their work with neurodivergent individuals.
The Autism Understanding and Accepting Organisations Scheme has been created by the National Neurodiversity Team Wales who have combined their previous ‘can you see me’ campaign and Autism Aware Scheme.
The scheme has been built around two eLearning modules which organisations can access for free and complete online in their own time.
Teams across the county borough have been working towards achieving the award with Islwyn Café and Twyn Out of School Club (Caerphilly) receiving their certificates this year.
All Libraries across the borough, Adult Social Services (IAA) and Mental Health Support Services have achieved the award. Individuals can feel confident that when they see the certificate displayed, the organisation has undertaken training to ensure they have a good understanding of Autism.
If you are interested in your organisation completing the eLearning, please visit Autism Wales or contact your local autism lead officer.
