South Wales Argus
News Crime & Court Business
South Wales Argus

Main road in Monmouthshire closed due to incident with police on scene

Live

A466 in Tintern towards Redbrook closed by incident

Emergency
Tintern
By Sallie Phillips

  • The A466 in Tintern, Monmouthshire, heading towards Redbrook has been closed due to a incident.
  • Police are on scene and congestion is expected in the area.
  • Drivers are advised to avoid the area and find alternative routes

Get involved
with the news

Send your news & photos