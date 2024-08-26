“Serving this community has been the highlight of my career,” said Mark in a heartfelt farewell message to his loyal customers.

Mark’s Village Butcher's, located up Lodge in Caerleon at 7 Gloucester Court on Roman Way, will be taken over by the owners of Premier Stores, Pete and Marni, whose shop is next door.

Mark, known to locals as ‘Butch’, posted on social media: “After 50 wonderful years as a Master Butcher, I want to express my heartfelt gratitude for your loyalty and support.

"Serving this community has been the highlight of my career." (Image: Mark Roberts)

“Due to an unexpected illness, I am retiring sooner than planned, but I am blessed with strong support during this transition.

“I am thrilled to pass the business on to Pete and Marni from Premier Stores Caerleon, who many of you know for their kindness and well-run business. Please be patient with them as they settle in.

"Don't worry, Louise (Lou) will still be here, delighting you with her cooking.

“Thank you again for your unwavering support. I will miss serving you, but I know you are in good hands.”

Caerleon residents said they were 'shocked and saddened' by this news.

"Mark you have been an inspiration to the trade and will be a big loss," said another Butcher, Garbby McCarthy.

Jeff Cook said: "Thanks for everything over the years, you are a top man. I am going to miss your excellent food and crazy shirts!"

Sandra Lewis said: "You will be sorely missed. Thank you for all the kindness you have shown me over the years."

Others expressed that they are 'gutted' by this news, but urge 'Butch' to look after himself going forward, with hope he has a 'long and healthy retirement'.

The response from Caerleon village locals shows that Mark Roberts was a valued part of the community, whose customers loved him just as much as his produce.

The butcher's will be open as normal going forward, just under new ownership.

Butch asks for customers to give the new owners grace during this transitional period.

Want to say something about Butch's retirement? Send us a letter to letters@southwalesargus.co.uk.