Planning permission for a petrol station and restaurant and coffee drive-throughs at the Newhouse Farm Industrial Estate, near the first Severn Bridge, was approved by the council’s planning committee in September last year with a number of conditions attached.

At the time road safety concerns were raised by a local councillor and Chepstow Town Council that people would cross from residential areas, on the opposite side of the M48 junction two roundabout, to the fast food drive-throughs.

Details for a proposed new crossing point across the industrial estate access road and signage have been submitted to the council for its approval.

Signs will direct pedestrians to the restaurant, including through an existing underpass, which it was acknowledged isn’t the direct route. Following the direct route would have taken pedestrians up a steep bank and levelling it was deemed too expensive. The roundabout and its crash barriers are also intended to be a “deterrent”.

Sue Rilley, the Labour councillor for the Bulwark and Thornwell ward, told last year’s planning committee: “I’m concerned about the safety of the roundabout. It will attract school children and they will, and do take, the shortest, most direct route.

“It will be dangerous and I don’t want an ‘I told you so’ situation. I would like to see more consideration of a direct route from Bulwark to the take away.”

Other information includes details of 10 electric vehicles charging points, with the potential for up to eight further spaces, which were required as part of the permission.

Details on earthworks and how any historical finds during the construction process will be managed have also been submitted.

A legal agreement, which was part of the permission, was agreed between the council and applicants EG Group (Euro Garges) which works with brands including KFC, Subway and Starbucks, and landowners East Mon Holdings, in May.

The approval also contains outline planning permission for a warehouse.

The road side services are expected to create 75 jobs while the application also includes outline permission for a warehouse or logistics/distribution centre that could employ 200.