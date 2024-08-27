Those who did not travel may have spent the long weekend enjoying food and drinks with family and friends.

It may be the last thing you want to think of, but with bins filling up it is helpful to know when the bins are being collected.

The bank holiday has seen some councils make changes to their regular bin collections or recycling centre opening hours.

We looked at the collection days for the five local authorities across Gwent – and not much has changed.

You can check your collection day by entering your postcode on the council run website here.

When do I need to put the bins out?





All but one of the five councils need residents to put their waste and recycling out by 7am on collection day.

In Caerphilly residents are asked to put their waste and recycling out by 5.30am on collection day.

Newport

Waste collection will take place as usual with residents asked to put their bins out by 7am on your collection day.

Torfaen

There will be no changes to waste and recycling collections over the bank holiday period.

The public facing buildings will be closed at 5pm on August 23 and will re-open on August 27, 2024.

Blaenau Gwent

Waste and recycling services, including nappy/hygiene collections and green waste will continue as normal.

Household waste and recycling centres will be open as usual.

Monmouthshire

In previous years, waste and recycling were collected a day later after a bank holiday, but this has changed.

This year recycling and waste will be collected on all bank holidays except for Christmas and New Year.

Caerphilly

Waste collection days are not affected by bank holidays so things will resume as normal.