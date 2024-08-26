There was a market featuring independent producers, talented crafters and artisan makers and it was hosted by Green Top Markets Ltd.

Lots of families were sat around listening to live music and enjoying the food and drinks that were on offer.

A number of traders attended the fun day in Belle Vue Park, Newport. (Image: Newsquest)

The two bouncy castles were full of children laughing and squealing from how much fun they were having.

It was open 10am until 4pm with a swing carousel for kids, two different bouncy castles, a busy play park and lots of sweet treats available such as ice creams, sweet shops and fudge.

Local businesses such as Delicious Delights and Brian Morris’ Welsh Farmhouse Cheeses were selling their tasty goods to visitors.

All traders were busy with customers, and everyone said they were ‘so happy to be here.’

There were lots of activities for children at the Belle Vue Park fun day. (Image: Newsquest)

There were also plenty of stalls selling teddies and toys, as well as hook-a-duck games to play.

They were not catering for only children however, with loads of stalls for adults too, such as cheeses and spirit tasting.

A pop-up bar was selling draught ales and ciders as well as other alcoholic beverages such as wines, spirits and cocktails.

Children of all ages were with their families enjoying the sun and the tearooms were even open selling their usual delicious drinks and food.

Some were setting up picnic blankets and chairs near the bandstand to eat in the sun whilst listening to some live music.

There was something for all the family, with grandparent spending some quality time with their grandchildren.

This family fun day seems to be becoming an annual event, so keep an eye out for next year’s.