Caldicot Youth Group has been awarded £750 towards the internal re-decoration of the Zone Youth Centre in Caldicot. It had asked for £1,000.

Portskewett and Sudbrook Junior Football Club was awarded £500 to help cover the cost of coaching courses the Football Association of Wales has mandated for volunteer coaches. The club had requested £1,500.

An application from the Caldicot Events Committee for £1,532 to purchase an inflatable “Christmas gazebo” for use by community groups during the festive season was deferred as the Monmouthshire County Council committee requested further information from the application.

The cash is distributed by the council from the fund established with assets from the Church of England when it was disestablished in Wales in 1920.