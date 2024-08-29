Llanwenarth Village Hall, in Mardy Abergavenny, is used weekly by groups, including a veteran’s table tennis club, junior and senior operatic societies,the Abergavenny Theatre Group, dance groups and the Llanwenarth Commoners Association.

But the leaking roof is causing water ingress and it requires £22,434 to be replaced. The Monmouthshire County Council administered Welsh Church Act Fund committee has agreed to a request for £2,000 towards the cost.

Other buildings to benefit from its most recent awards were St Mary’s Church, Llanvair Discoed granted £1,000 to assist in a £5,000 project to repair the cemetery wall that collapsed during autumn 2023. It had requested £3,000.

St Wonnow’s Church, in Wonastow, in the Mitchell Troy and Trellech ward, had asked for £2,000 to assist in repairing its church tower and was awarded £1,500.

St Teilo’s Church in Llantilio Crossenny was awarded the £1,000 it requested towards the £2,916 costs of removing dead trees in the churchyard and to pollard a diseased lime tree in its car park.

St Pierre Church, also known as St Peter’s Church, in Shirenewton had requested the full £3,598 cost of repairs of defective and damaged wall memorials, which are a safety concern, but its application was deferred as the committee wanted more information.

Goytre Community Centre’s bid for £2,000 to buy storage equipment and catering equipment for the sale of refreshments to community groups that use the centre was also deferred for further information.