Rugby lovers spent their bank holiday meeting Welsh internationals Leon Brown, Rio Dyer, Aaron Wainwright, Matthew Screech, Elliot Dee, Ben Carter, Cai Evans and Taine Basham.

They also got chance to meet the full 2024/25 season's squad, so around 50 professional rugby players in total.

The Dragons Club Shop was also in action selling Dragons merchandise to fans and all supporters were invited to check out their VX3 kit.

There were soft plays installed for the little fans to enjoy, including bouncy castles, target shooting games and obstacle courses.

There were several food outlets trading as well as bars for fans to enjoy.

From 12pm everyone could watch their favourite players in action in an open training session inside the stadium from the Bisley Stand.

They also had the chance to watch Head Coach Dai Flanagan take the squad through drills before the friendly with Hartpury University on Friday, August 31.

After the training session fans young and old were able to grab autographs and pictures at a pitch side meet and greet.

Head Coach Dai Flanagan was also interacting with the fans during this time.

Dragons RFC have made six new signings this season, with players coming to play for Newport from prestigious clubs such as Tongan international Solomone Funaki who is joining us from Moana Pasifika in Aukland, New Zealand and Harry Wilson who is joining us from the Waratahs in Sydney, Australia.

Other new faces that fans got to meet were Ollie Burrows who came over from Exeter Chiefs, Lloyd Evans from Gloucester Rugby, Shane Lewis-Hughes previously at Cardiff RFC and last but not least, former Scarlet, Steve Cummins, an Aussie who has just left France after playing for Section Paloise (Pau).

This is an annual event, so keep an eye on the Dragons RFC if you wanted to join in next year.