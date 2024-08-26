Live - A472 closed in both directions between Newbridge and Pontllanfraith

Our live feed has now finished.
- The A472 is currently closed in both directions between Newbridge and Pontllanfraith.
- Diversions are in place which may cause congestion.
- Police ask drivers to avoid the area and find alternative routes.
