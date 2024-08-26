South Wales Argus
News Crime & Court Business
South Wales Argus

Live - A472 closed in both directions between Newbridge and Pontllanfraith

Summary

Live - A472 closed between Newbridge and Pontllanfraith

Gwent Police
Emergency
Traffic
Caerphilly
By Elen Johnston

Our live feed has now finished.

  • The A472 is currently closed in both directions between Newbridge and Pontllanfraith.
  • Diversions are in place which may cause congestion.
  • Police ask drivers to avoid the area and find alternative routes.

Get involved
with the news

Send your news & photos